Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Lowered to C$20.25 at Scotiabank

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INGXF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.59 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 24.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1431 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -68.29%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

