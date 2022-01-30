Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) vs. Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Critical Survey

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) and Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 0 0 N/A Turing 0 3 9 0 2.75

Turing has a consensus target price of $32.64, indicating a potential upside of 66.34%. Given Turing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Turing is more favorable than Innovative Solutions and Support.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions and Support 21.98% 23.21% 20.58% Turing N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Turing shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions and Support $23.05 million 4.98 $5.07 million $0.30 22.20 Turing $803.38 million 7.45 $79.28 million N/A N/A

Turing has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Solutions and Support.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers. It supplies integrated flight management systems, flat panel display systems, integrated standby units and advanced global positioning system receivers that enable reduced carbon footprint navigation. The company was founded by Geoffrey S. M. Hedrick on February 12, 1988 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

