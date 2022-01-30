Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $31.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.