Insider Buying: Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) Insider Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) insider Christopher Sellers acquired 30,000 shares of Literacy Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £93,600 ($126,281.71).
Shares of LON:BOOK opened at GBX 316 ($4.26) on Friday. Literacy Capital plc has a 12-month low of GBX 165.61 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 316 ($4.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 300.59. The stock has a market cap of £189.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.11.
