Insider Buying: Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) Insider Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) insider Christopher Sellers acquired 30,000 shares of Literacy Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £93,600 ($126,281.71).

Shares of LON:BOOK opened at GBX 316 ($4.26) on Friday. Literacy Capital plc has a 12-month low of GBX 165.61 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 316 ($4.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 300.59. The stock has a market cap of £189.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.11.

Get Literacy Capital alerts:

Literacy Capital Company Profile

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Literacy Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Literacy Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.