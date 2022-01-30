Insider Buying: NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Insider Acquires 10,900 Shares of Stock

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) insider Sebastian Evans bought 10,900 shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.93 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$10,082.50 ($7,201.79).

The company has a quick ratio of 99.62, a current ratio of 99.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93.

Get NAOS Small Cap Opportunities alerts:

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. NAOS Small Cap Opportunities’s payout ratio is 15.11%.

Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.