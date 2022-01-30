Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells 109,104 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $14,116,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $21,570,588.16.

On Monday, December 27th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $26,580,643.84.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.24, for a total value of $23,019,489.28.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 2,377 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $393,512.35.

On Monday, November 22nd, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.45, for a total value of $26,832,310.40.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total value of $27,767,695.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $136.96 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of -978.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 72.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Datadog by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,185,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

