Insider Selling: Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS) Senior Officer Robin Villeneuve sold 50,000 shares of Opsens stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.06, for a total value of C$103,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$61,800.

OPS stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.39. 24,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,144. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.39. Opsens Inc. has a one year low of C$1.11 and a one year high of C$1.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on Opsens and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

