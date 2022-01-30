Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 7,716 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total transaction of C$76,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,952,839.84.

PEY stock opened at C$9.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.93. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 11.42.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEY. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.45.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

