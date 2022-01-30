Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the December 31st total of 532,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Insignia Systems stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of Insignia Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISIG traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 617,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,413. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.19. Insignia Systems has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

