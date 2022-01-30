Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $52.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Intel traded as low as $47.78 and last traded at $48.05, with a volume of 89569006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.69.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.
In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.
Intel Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTC)
Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.
