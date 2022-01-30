Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $52.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Intel traded as low as $47.78 and last traded at $48.05, with a volume of 89569006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.69.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 20.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

