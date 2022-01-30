Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.31.

Shares of INTC opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52. The company has a market cap of $194.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Amundi purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Intel by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Intel by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Intel by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

