InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,700 ($76.90) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($76.90) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($72.85) to GBX 5,700 ($76.90) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,260 ($70.97).

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,728 ($63.79) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,314 ($58.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,568 ($75.12). The company has a market cap of £8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,910.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,750.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,767.95.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

