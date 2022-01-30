Internet Computer Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $18.78 or 0.00050725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.74 billion and $254.23 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00047683 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.29 or 0.06825069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,077.97 or 1.00170357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052205 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,621,249 coins and its circulating supply is 199,026,765 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

