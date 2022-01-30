Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) versus Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Critical Analysis

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intersect ENT and Liquidia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $80.55 million 11.31 -$72.32 million ($2.68) -10.16 Liquidia $740,000.00 391.24 -$59.76 million ($0.86) -6.48

Liquidia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intersect ENT. Intersect ENT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Intersect ENT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Intersect ENT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Liquidia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -85.02% -151.36% -30.93% Liquidia -376.75% -71.68% -51.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intersect ENT and Liquidia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 0 3 0 0 2.00 Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Intersect ENT currently has a consensus target price of $28.28, indicating a potential upside of 3.84%. Liquidia has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.63%. Given Liquidia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liquidia is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Summary

Liquidia beats Intersect ENT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

