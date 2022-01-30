Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intertek Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $72.62.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

