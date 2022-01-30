Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Get Intrusion alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of INTZ opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.37. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 167.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrusion by 91.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,483 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 20.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.