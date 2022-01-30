Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 428.6% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,640,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.