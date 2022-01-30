Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 320,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 136,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on IOVA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.75. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

