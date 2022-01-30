Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) Short Interest Update

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the December 31st total of 512,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

IREN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of IREN stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $11.00. 223,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,092. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.30.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

