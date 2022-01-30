Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.31. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.27%.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,836 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.