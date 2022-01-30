Ironveld (LON:IRON) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.92

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.81 ($0.01). Ironveld shares last traded at GBX 0.92 ($0.01), with a volume of 36,090,246 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.11 million and a P/E ratio of -8.20.

About Ironveld (LON:IRON)

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Caerphilly, the United Kingdom.

