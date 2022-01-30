iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 104.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,346 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 237,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,364,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,137,000 after buying an additional 106,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after buying an additional 742,160 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.69 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

