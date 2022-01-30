iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the December 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,035,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 82.1% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,257,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 998.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period.

IXUS traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.54. 4,235,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.02. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $75.53.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

