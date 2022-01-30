iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the December 31st total of 421,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.96. 1,363,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,313. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.59 and its 200-day moving average is $108.85. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

