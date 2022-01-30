iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 18,895.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $137,000.

EFAV opened at $72.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.64. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

