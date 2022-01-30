iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stake Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 465.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

IXN stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

