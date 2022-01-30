iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,254,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,330 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

