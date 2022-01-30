iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 807,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 48,135,055 shares.The stock last traded at $190.14 and had previously closed at $191.52.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

