ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ITT in the third quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 182.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ITT by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

NYSE ITT opened at $90.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.30. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITT. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.