Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $14.24

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $13.79. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 20 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

