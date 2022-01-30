Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Up 195.6% in January

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,200 shares, an increase of 195.6% from the December 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:JBSAY traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $13.53. 89,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. JBS has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 39.21% and a net margin of 5.50%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.83%. JBS’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut JBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

