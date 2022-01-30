JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €25.00 ($28.41) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($24.09) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.64) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.60 ($26.82) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.70 ($25.80).

EPA:DEC opened at €24.24 ($27.55) on Friday. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($30.70) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($41.93). The company has a 50-day moving average of €22.55 and a 200 day moving average of €22.90.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

