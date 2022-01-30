Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Corning in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of GLW opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. Corning has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,397.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Corning by 249.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Corning by 755.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,584 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,871,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

