Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of DHT in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DHT. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

NYSE DHT opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $840.33 million, a P/E ratio of -246.00 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in DHT by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

