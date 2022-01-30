John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 152.6% from the December 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 92,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 68,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. 112,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3663 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

