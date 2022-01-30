Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,133,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $488,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

IVV stock opened at $443.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $464.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $369.65 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

