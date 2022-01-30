Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 25,364 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102,679 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $72,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 144,621 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 645.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 280,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,185 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in TJX Companies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $71.38 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average of $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

