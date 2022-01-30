Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 89,845 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 64.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,845 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $46,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $234.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.16 and a 200-day moving average of $223.47. The company has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

