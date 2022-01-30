Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Short Interest Update

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the December 31st total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Josemaria Resources stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 61,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,650. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. Josemaria Resources has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.36.

Get Josemaria Resources alerts:

JOSMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Josemaria Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.55 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, downgraded shares of Josemaria Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Josemaria Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Josemaria Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.