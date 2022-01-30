JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Trading Up 0.1%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.29 and last traded at $46.29. Approximately 8 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.20% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

