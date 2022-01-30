JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Target Price to $118.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KMB. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.93.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $138.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.33. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,828,000 after buying an additional 79,676 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after buying an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.