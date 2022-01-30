JSF Financial LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $373.79 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $285.50 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.00 and its 200 day moving average is $357.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.82.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

