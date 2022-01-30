Jump Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 1,526.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Boston Beer by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Boston Beer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Boston Beer by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock opened at $426.16 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.68 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.67.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.20.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

