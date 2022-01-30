Jump Financial LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1,391.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 11.2% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $154,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $351.80 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.00 and its 200-day moving average is $377.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.