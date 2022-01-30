Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Endava by 341.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 96,207 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 14.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

DAVA stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.91 and a beta of 0.92. Endava plc has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $172.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.91.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

