Jump Financial LLC Takes $12.60 Million Position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 513,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,596,000. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.79% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $978,000.

NYSEARCA UVXY opened at $16.95 on Friday. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $153.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

