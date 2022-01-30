Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 129,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,670,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,470,000 after buying an additional 1,752,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,175,000 after buying an additional 4,179,655 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,796,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,195,000 after buying an additional 77,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,571,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after purchasing an additional 348,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,543,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,731,000 after purchasing an additional 97,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $40.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.