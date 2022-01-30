Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 539,514 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

GRUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($99.84) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($116.46) to GBX 6,527 ($88.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,561.83.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $9.30 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

