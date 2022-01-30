KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KALV. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

In related news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $108,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,181,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 216.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,108,000 after acquiring an additional 34,938 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after acquiring an additional 809,029 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.72. 195,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,235. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.95.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

