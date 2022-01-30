Karen L. Sedgwick Sells 908 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $136.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.04. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.